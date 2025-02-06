This ruling is not based on the merits of the plaintiffs etc. The hearing is set for Monday. But it (buyout offer) is paused as of now…it will be interesting to know if this is a Bush, Obama, Biden appointed judge or even Trump. You know we have judges like Amy Coney Barrett (and as you know Chief injustice Roberts) who subverts POTUS.

Back to injunction today:

Judge George O’Toole Jr., said that his injunction pausing the plan would continue until at least a court hearing Monday, when he will consider arguments by employee unions challenging the legality of the buyout, and by a lawyer for the Trump administration.

O’Toole’s order Thursday came at a brief hearing, and as more than 60,000 people — about 3% of the federal workforce — have accepted the offer.

He said federal agencies must notify employees who received the buyout offer that the program has been enjoined until Monday.

“I make no assessment at this stage of the merits of the claims,” O’Toole said during Thursday’s hearing.

The Trump administration earlier Thursday in a mass email to federal employees said that the deadline for accepting the buyout offer would not be extended beyond 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday.

O’Toole’s order is the latest in a series of judicial rulings pausing implementation of key policy initiatives of President Donald Trump.

Trump and Elon Musk, his head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, have promoted the buyouts as part of their efforts to reduce the size of the federal government, which is the largest employer in the United States.

In a statement after O’Toole issued his order, the CEO of Democracy Forward, the advocacy group representing the unions challenging the buyout, said, “Civil service members deserve more than one-sided ultimatums and misleading schemes. We are grateful for the court’s ruling today, pausing Trump’s unlawful ultimatums and protecting our federal employees.”

“The vast majority — more than 90% — of Americans believe that government employees should be hired and promoted based on merit, not political loyalty,” said Democracy Forward CEO Skye Perryman. ”Yet, President Trump and his unelected associates are threatening that value and our hardworking, dedicated, and independent civil servants—individuals who swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution and the American people.”

The buyout offer, laid out in the so-called “Fork Directive,” purports to allow employees to submit a deferred resignation, in which they will no longer have to work but will be paid with benefits until the end of September.’