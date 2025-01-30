BREAKING! Fetterman, democrat, now saying RFK Jr.'s confirmation is MOOT, not sure will even come out of committee! Call your senators people, NOW! Forces aligning against RFK Jr., I have said many
times, RFK Jr. needs to be unchained and left to speak his mind, he will win, both sides, for in the end its the court of public opinion & even if PHARMA leans on senators, the PUBLIC will MATTER!
FETTERMAN: RFK Jr. in trouble after rocky hearing...
I think Fetterman was watching the wrong hearing.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I didn't watch any of the hearing, I value my peace of mind. But I have read that RFK Jr was very patient and professional, and handled the grilling, unlike the idiot Senators who only wanted to scream, badger and smear him, and try to make him sound like a radical because they are totally owned by Big Pharma.
This is exposing the deep state criminals who do not represent the people.
Pocahontas was panicking and screaming, she is retarded, and is afraid that Big Pharma would be bankrupted. I hope they ARE put out of business, with NO bail out.
This will be, IMO, the end! If Congress does not confirm RFK Jr. this will confirm what many people have been saying.
Skin is only well skin deep!
We’ve been watching an awful lot of “window-dressing’s” being the core of what matters today!
What really matters is what’s inside the heart and soul of any man or woman! This is what truly matters and denying RFK Jr., if Congress doesn’t confirm him, will ultimately lead America into and part of a
“New World Order” regardless who is President!
AJR