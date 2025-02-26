AirNav Radar on X: "🔴 Close Call at Chicago Midway! Southwest Flight #WN2504 had a near-miss when FlexJet LXJ560 crossed Runway 31C. Captured by webcam host via @airwaysmagazine🎥✈️ https://t.co/fWU7R6JfZk" / X

A SOUTHWEST plane and a private jet have narrowly avoided a crash in the latest air emergency to plague the United States.

Harrowing video captured the close call on a runway at the Chicago Midway Airport on Tuesday and the pilot's stunned reaction.’

‘The emergency unfolded as a Southwest plane prepared to land at the airport in Illinois at around 8:50 am local time.

As the blue passenger plane flew toward the runway, the private jet slowly moved across its travel path.

At the last minute, Southwest Airlines Flight 2504 abandoned its effort to land and veered back up into the sky, narrowly avoiding the private plane, a Bombardier Challenger 350.

"How'd that happen?" a pilot was heard asking in audio from an air traffic control tower at the airport.’