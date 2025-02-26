Breaking: Footage shows Potentially devastating plane crash avoided as Southwest Airlines pilot takes instant evasive action to avoid crashing into another plane...Southwest pilot pulls plane back to
the skies narrowly avoiding the private plane, a Bombardier Challenger 350. I warn again, on take-offs & landings, this is happening, pilots are becoming temporarily incapacitated by the mRNA vaccine
AirNav Radar on X: "🔴 Close Call at Chicago Midway! Southwest Flight #WN2504 had a near-miss when FlexJet LXJ560 crossed Runway 31C. Captured by webcam host via @airwaysmagazine🎥✈️ https://t.co/fWU7R6JfZk" / X
AirNav Radar on X: "🔴 Close Call at Chicago Midway! Southwest Flight #WN2504 had a near-miss when FlexJet LXJ560 crossed Runway 31C. Captured by webcam host via @airwaysmagazine🎥✈️ https://t.co/fWU7R6JfZk" / X
A SOUTHWEST plane and a private jet have narrowly avoided a crash in the latest air emergency to plague the United States.
Harrowing video captured the close call on a runway at the Chicago Midway Airport on Tuesday and the pilot's stunned reaction.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘The emergency unfolded as a Southwest plane prepared to land at the airport in Illinois at around 8:50 am local time.
As the blue passenger plane flew toward the runway, the private jet slowly moved across its travel path.
At the last minute, Southwest Airlines Flight 2504 abandoned its effort to land and veered back up into the sky, narrowly avoiding the private plane, a Bombardier Challenger 350.
"How'd that happen?" a pilot was heard asking in audio from an air traffic control tower at the airport.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I am warning again, much of this has links to the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA injection...that has many in our society vaccine injured. silent myocarditis that comes knocking UNDER STRESS, is a real thing
I saw the video of that near miss, the South West jet made a last second decision to abort the landing and pull up, and was successful. The SW pilot was observant AND quick, saving lives, and should be commended. The other was a private business type jet, and it is said that pilot ignored the ATC instructions to NOT cross the active runway, but to wait. I do also wonder if there was something else at play with the smaller jet's pilot.