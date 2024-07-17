Breaking: Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro released from prison after serving 4 months for contempt of Congress, headed to Trump's RNC convention! I know Peter Navarro, great man, PATRIOT! MAGA!
Loves Trump & America! In my work (interactions, meetings) with him at White House I saw only the best, he was surrounded by the best, brightest, was doing all he could to save lives; FREE Bannon now
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yes and it's a shame Navarro even had to do the 4 months. It was only to make an example out of him, and to give mockingbird MSM messaging points to further their J6 agenda. Hopefully, Congress will get that committee going and get Bannon free! Navarro is supposed to speak at the RNC Convention tonight!
Hurray! I hope to hear him speak at the RNC convention!