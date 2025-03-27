Breaking: HHS (Department of Health and Human Services) RFK Jr. (Bobby Kennedy Jr.) advises 10,000 jobs will be terminated at HHS immediately; will hit the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services etc. Great move RFK Jr. to streamline YET strengthen
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The HHS is a worthless $1.5 trillion/year bundle of big pharma joy.
All this jobs Will be replaced by "AI"
Ask MUSK:
@Laureen Robinson