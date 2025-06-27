So, SCOTUS has not ruled on merits, but ruled that lower court judges cannot block the executive branch…I think Federalist papers # 78 is upheld here…this vote was on ideological lines, conservative vs liberal…

Supreme Court curbs injunctions that blocked Trump's birthright citizenship plan...

Fate unclear...

Very good week for POTUS Trump in terms of wins! Massive expansion of Presidential power, not just for POTUS T but future POTUS e.g. 48, 49, 50 etc.

Again, the merits have not been ruled on yet.

bottom line: this SCOTUS Supreme ruling limits the power of a single district court judge to block and stop orders by Trump…

whether the EO is constitutional the SCOTUS is saying has to be dealt with still. The dispute over birthright citizenship, where Trump does not seek to eliminate it but ‘NARROW’ it, lives on to be fought another day. It is coming back to SCOTUS in time as to merit and content of the ‘narrowing’. The decision ‘does not yet definitively resolve whether Trump’s restrictions on birthright citizenship are constitutional, a hefty legal question that could ultimately return to the justices.’

‘The Supreme Court on Friday in a 6-3 ruling along ideological lines allowed President Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship to go into effect in some areas of the country, for now, by curtailing judges’ ability to block the president’s policies nationwide.

Ruling that three federal district judges went too far in issuing nationwide injunctions against Trump’s order, the high court’s decision claws back a key tool that plaintiffs have used to hamper the president’s agenda in dozens of lawsuits.’

For now, however, the justices narrowed the lower court rulings to only block Trump’s order as applied to the 22 Democratic-led states, expectant mothers and immigration organizations that are suing.

Signed on his first day in office, Trump’s order curbs birthright citizenship for children born on U.S. soil if they don’t have at least one parent with permanent legal status. The sweeping restrictions upend the conventional understanding of the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause, long recognized to only have few exceptions.’

