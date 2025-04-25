you cannot if that is your leader; GONE! Great, you simply cannot conduct yourself that way! There is a chain of command to be respected. This is good, he cannot be there undercutting Trump, cannot. He may dislike Trump but it stops there. No subversion.

I will say again, whether you like what I am saying, Hegseth is also gone, they are figuring out now when and how and who to replace him with. He created too much damage to Trump and Trump is unforgiving, and rightly, in that. Notice Mike Walz who was sitting by Trump’s side the last 3 to 4months, then moved to end of cabinet table after the SIGNAL scandal, now not even in OVAL meetings? Trump no longer trusts him, and rightly so. He too is on a short leash, on vapor if you know what I mean. If he as much as dribbles when he pees, he is out!

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)