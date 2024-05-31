make this multi-cup award…and not focus on the duo cup.

We will make this presentation every Friday at 4 pm EST following committee deliberation. We urge you each Friday at 4 pm EST to look forward for the chosen winner of this esteemed prize.

We welcome nominations by Midday (12 noon) EST each Wednesday so that the committee can have time to review the nominations.

So, who is cupping whose balls? Make note that women can also vie and compete eagerly and weekly for this auspicious award.

Note we used and will use an evidence-based approach to the ball’s cupping award decisions.

Winner for this week as to the judged TOP balls cupper: Biden, Bragg, Merchan.

Before moving further, we felt it necessary to lay out a few definitions.

What is ball’s cupping?

Definition (Oxford): A process whereby a person is looking to get some level of GAIN and seeks to accomplish this by manually holding the testicles or stones of another person in a semi-gentle way. This to elicit maximal favoritism and the desired outcome.

Cupper: person doing the ball’s cupping or gentle holding of another’s testicles aka seeds, aka gonads aka stones aka balls; such a person seeks to get some GAIN or reward and are willing to cup another person’s testicles, balls etc. to achieve that GAIN or win; a person with no shame, remorse, or gravitas, character or morality

Cuppee: the person’s whose balls are being gently cupped or handled. Person needing some physical handling of their balls out of a need for pleasure, a sense of belonging etc. and who are willing to subordinate and sacrifice any sense of credibility or honesty or moral code or moral compass just to get their balls cupped. There is a gain too for the cuppee.

What was the GAIN for POTUS Biden INC. as the cupper? Well, he got them, the two cupees (Bragg and Merchan), to bring fraud false nonsense misdemeanor charges against POTUS Trump; their benefit was to be the first DA and judge in the history of the US to convict an ex-POTUS, regardless of the lack of veracity of the charges.

This award seeks to showcase ideally a dynamic duo who engage in GROSS sycophancy, ass-sucking, sucking up, nepotism, favoritism so that they could benefit in some.

Full disclosure, I must say that Jim Torma helped me with the background committee, and we debated for 3 hours with the BALL CUPPING committee as to who will get the inaugural. We think these 3 gentlemen deserve this award.

We also debated vigorously whether the award should go to present Speaker Mike Johnson whose balls are being cupped behind the scenes by Ex-Speaker Paul ‘EUNICH’ Benedict Arnold Ryan, as they conspire to hinder, constrain, take out POTUS Trump, should he win. This was a strong contention, but Biden, Bragg, and Merchan pipped them at the line.

There was also a strong challenge mounted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin ‘Mr. Tampon in every male bathroom in Canada’ Trudeau who consistently cups NDP (extremist leftist) leader Jagmeet Singh’s balls and also Conservative opposition leader’s balls Pierre Poilievre. We think that Pierre is cupping Trudeau’s balls and Jagmeet’s balls all at once re pushing to fast-track Trudeau’s immigration policy.

Not to be outdone yet unable to wrest the title from the Biden, Bragg, Merchan threesome winners was the dynamic duo of Bobby Kennedy Jr. and Robert Malone. Word was that Malone was cupping Bobby Jr.’s balls relentlessly since COVID mRNA vaccine release but we got wind from an insider that Bobby Jr. admonished Malone and stopped him from cupping his balls. Insiders told us that Bobby Jr. told Malone that he should be happy that CHD even published his book and be happy with that and stop touching his balls. There is also good talk that Malone sought to cup Dr. Katalin Karikó’s balls in the hopes that she would share the NOBEL prize credit with him, but we have it on good authority that she told Malone para ‘under no condition’.