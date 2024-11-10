BREAKING, inside sources at pharma & COVID dissident doctors & scientists telling me that Malone, Bourla, Bancel Sahin quartet will SOON say the mRNA technology & mRNA vaccine is new & improved with
MINOR changes & all working with BIG pharma to complete the mRNA takeover of society! 100% booked & I told you this prior, People like Malone who is now begging for a TRUMP job were always shills
pretending, vaccine shills, who knew the shot was deadly but did not care, actually pushed it, told you the data was clear, unambiguous it saved lives, knowing it did not, one minute vaccine is good, go take it, and you did and died, next its bad but silence on all issues e.g. reverse transcription, not staying injection site etc. next now to get a Trump job it is now ‘going to be good and improved’…these animals for that is what they are, corrupted evil animals, cancers on our lives, sought always to make mRNA vaccine part of your lives, 100%, to make money, get fame, camera, books, have no care for your safety and word is to get a Trump job now, will make statements to give him cover given 47 ‘still’ praises OWS and his ‘beautiful’ vaccines…this is very very bad, devastating for there was never any evidence that any COVID OWS or mRNA gene vaccine worked or saved one life…just ineffective and deadly…and many who fought with me against the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine are now silent seeking Trump jobs and tax-payer money and relevance, so now will say too that mRNA is good…be warned…
Now is when we stand as a society and reject this madness and move hard to get accountability…word is they decided to escape accountability and punishment, they now must say it is good and it will give Trump cover so they could get jobs…
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
share this and let us debate what Pdizer, Maoderna, MALONE et al. are up to now to get into the Trump orbit and why the Wiles Chief of Staff appointment is now very troubling.
what say you…
I hope Elon Musk gets involved to help fix this…I actually think his love of freedom and right will be positive in the scheme of things. I hope Trump understands the con around him and game now and that he must stand against OWS and the fraud and the deadly vaccine…and call for a hard stop…
Malone et al. bringing new and improved mRNA for you...you were tricked....
these people decided and to make never ending money that mRNA vaccine will govern you daily life...will replace drugs, and you will get a mRNA shot for everything....once it involves proteins, there will be a shot...all traditional vaccines chicken and egg etc. to be replaced with mRNA...