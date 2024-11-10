pretending, vaccine shills, who knew the shot was deadly but did not care, actually pushed it, told you the data was clear, unambiguous it saved lives, knowing it did not, one minute vaccine is good, go take it, and you did and died, next its bad but silence on all issues e.g. reverse transcription, not staying injection site etc. next now to get a Trump job it is now ‘going to be good and improved’…these animals for that is what they are, corrupted evil animals, cancers on our lives, sought always to make mRNA vaccine part of your lives, 100%, to make money, get fame, camera, books, have no care for your safety and word is to get a Trump job now, will make statements to give him cover given 47 ‘still’ praises OWS and his ‘beautiful’ vaccines…this is very very bad, devastating for there was never any evidence that any COVID OWS or mRNA gene vaccine worked or saved one life…just ineffective and deadly…and many who fought with me against the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine are now silent seeking Trump jobs and tax-payer money and relevance, so now will say too that mRNA is good…be warned…

Now is when we stand as a society and reject this madness and move hard to get accountability…word is they decided to escape accountability and punishment, they now must say it is good and it will give Trump cover so they could get jobs…

share this and let us debate what Pdizer, Maoderna, MALONE et al. are up to now to get into the Trump orbit and why the Wiles Chief of Staff appointment is now very troubling.

what say you…

I hope Elon Musk gets involved to help fix this…I actually think his love of freedom and right will be positive in the scheme of things. I hope Trump understands the con around him and game now and that he must stand against OWS and the fraud and the deadly vaccine…and call for a hard stop…