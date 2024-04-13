I want no innocent Iranians to be killed or caught up in this. Nor Israelis. No children.

We have to pray for peace.

Biden to address USA tonight, why? We can awake tomorrow in WW III, Iran as glass, Pakistan entering with nukes, India moving on Pakistan, China moving on India…this can get bad fast…

Remember, wars started or on the verge under Biden, not one under Trump, this is what happens when you elect and keep on deck someone who cannot tell if he is standing or sitting, the enemy reacts…pokes, pushes…:

Iran Israel Russia Ukraine China Taiwan

The failed Afghanistan pull out killed 13…on Biden.

We have an open border with 20,000 illegals comprised of islamic jihadists coming in daily, from North Africa and Middle East, shit and hell hole nations, murderers and rapists from Latin America, Mara Salvatrutra criminals…

Do not forget, the shia muslim Obama, he was never Christian, he is hard core 100% islamic…good for him, but don’t use it on America and he did…he gave the Air Force drone and technology (it did not land on its own, it did not crash, it was ‘sent’ there) and the naval gunboats to Iran to one day attack Israel and its exactly that today, and to use on Americans…you do not understand the devil and evil Obama was and what he planned, he was flooding the US with jihadists to kill Americans…and some did e.g. Tashfeen Malik…do not forget…

now Israel faces the drones Obama gave Iran, the technology…Obama the shia gave Iran the drone technology and the naval gunboats…that beelzebub…and do not forget Biden was his VP, it is Biden too who gave it to Iran…too. Hold him responsible at the polls.

now Iran is using it on Israel…how many will die? will Israel be able to use the Iron Dome successfully? could it be overcome?

what should Israel do? I say depending on what and where, Israel should warn Iranians to leave and place nuclear weapons on the table today!