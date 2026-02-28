BREAKING! Iran leader Khamenei's body is found (Trump said he is dead from strikes)! as Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) blasts Trump’s Iran strikes! calls it a lie about Nukes etc. turns on Trump as
we recall the words of Stephen Miller, Trump's senior advisor telling us there will be NO wars if we elected Trump: ‘Stephen Miller (past just before election) warning to young Americans over imminent
WW3 (if we did not elect Trump, that Biden et al. and Kamala would start wars) ages terribly and falls flat on deaf ears now…
Is this TAIL WAGGING THE DOG?
God bless POTUS Trump and keep him safe and may he be guided in his decisions! In this and all.
Update: POTUS Trump now declares that the Iranian leader is dead, killed in the airstrikes.
is this TAIL WAGGING THE DOG?
Maxwell circled in red at Bill and Hillary’s daughter Chelsea’s wedding. Do not believe for one moment all of these fuckers do not know each other. And played together.
MTG:
“Thousands and thousands of Americans from my generation have been killed and injured in never ending pointless foreign wars and we said no more. But we are freeing the Iranian people. Please,” the former GOP lawmaker wrote Saturday in a nearly 700-word post.
“There are 93 million people in Iran, let them liberate themselves. But Iran is on the verge of having nuclear weapons. Yeah sure,” she continued.
“It’s always a lie and it’s always America Last. But it feels like the worst betrayal this time because it comes from the very man and the admin who we all believed was different and said no more.”
and
‘Stephen Miller (past just before election) warning to young Americans over imminent WW3 (if we did not elect Trump, that Biden et al. and Kamala would start wars) ages terribly and falls flat on deaf ears now…
Hours before voting for the 2024 election opened, senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller sent a warning to young American men on X.’
‘Writing on November 4, 2024 - hours before Election Day - the senior Trump advisor said on X: "If young men don’t want to be drafted to fight in Kamala’s and Cheney’s 3rd World War they better get out and vote for Trump."‘
Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York called the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran a “catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression.” In a strongly worded post on X, the mayor said: “Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change.” He stopped short of directly criticizing President Trump, with whom he met two days ago and posted a chummy photo. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/02/28/world/iran-strikes-trump#7440c172-7925-5325-85fd-241947f9f4dc
Kathy Sloan
Kathy Sloan
3h
Quote of the Day: A murderous bombing campaign in Iran, continuing genocide in Palestine, serial aggression abroad, belligerent occupation of several countries, acts of transnational terrorism, repression at home, schemes to profit from murder and colonization, systematic coverup of the Mossad-Epstein operations, massive corruption of the public and private sectors across the West, sanctions against human rights defenders and international courts, attacks on international institutions, the dismantling of international law, mass surveillance of the rest of us, and a growing trail of blood and destruction around the globe.
The US-Israel Axis is the greatest threat facing humanity today. To deny this in the face of so much evidence is to either reveal your ignorance or to declare your complicity.
Craig Mokhiber, international human rights lawyer & former head of the UN Human Rights Council in NY who resigned in disgust after the UN refused to act against Israel's genocide of the Palestinians