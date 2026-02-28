WW3 (if we did not elect Trump, that Biden et al. and Kamala would start wars) ages terribly and falls flat on deaf ears now…

Is this TAIL WAGGING THE DOG?

God bless POTUS Trump and keep him safe and may he be guided in his decisions! In this and all.

Update: POTUS Trump now declares that the Iranian leader is dead, killed in the airstrikes.



“Thousands and thousands of Americans from my generation have been killed and injured in never ending pointless foreign wars and we said no more. But we are freeing the Iranian people. Please,” the former GOP lawmaker wrote Saturday in a nearly 700-word post.

“There are 93 million people in Iran, let them liberate themselves. But Iran is on the verge of having nuclear weapons. Yeah sure,” she continued.

“It’s always a lie and it’s always America Last. But it feels like the worst betrayal this time because it comes from the very man and the admin who we all believed was different and said no more.”

Hours before voting for the 2024 election opened, senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller sent a warning to young American men on X.

Hours before voting for the 2024 election opened, senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller sent a warning to young American men on X.’

‘Writing on November 4, 2024 - hours before Election Day - the senior Trump advisor said on X: "If young men don’t want to be drafted to fight in Kamala’s and Cheney’s 3rd World War they better get out and vote for Trump."‘

