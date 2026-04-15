Breaking: Iran says 5 year hold on it's nuclear program, Trump says not even 20 years is good enough, major sticking point! Your view? Twenty-year Iran uranium enrichment moratorium not enough – Trump
According to reports, Tehran is only ready to agree to a five-year pause on its nuclear energy program; I find it fascinating & I am happy POTUS Trump is trying to seek an off-ramp & way out of mess
Praises POTUS Trump, praises…lets see. We want peace.
Iran also said hands off of its enriched uranium.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Let us follow this closely to see where it leads, hopefully to an end to this madness.
Again, thank you POTUS Trump!
Twenty-year Iran uranium enrichment moratorium not enough – Trump
According to reports, Tehran is only ready to agree to a five-year pause on its nuclear energy program
‘A 20-year uranium enrichment moratorium on Iran is not long enough, US President Donald Trump has claimed.
Should Iran have a right to develop a nuclear program and also to enrich? This is the question given other regional nations possess nuclear weapons including Israel…
‘Trump was responding to reports that the US delegation at talks with Iran, led by Vice President J.D. Vance, had proposed a 20-year ban on Tehran pursuing its nuclear program.
At the discussions in Islamabad, which finished without any breakthrough, Iran reportedly offered a five-year moratorium. Tehran’s negotiators also rejected Washington’s call to confiscate Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, believed to be about 440 kg (970 pounds).’
“I’ve been saying they can’t have nuclear weapons, so I don’t like the 20 years,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday.
Iran has said repeatedly over the years that it is not looking to obtain a nuclear bomb, but it also insists on its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No Radical Islamists can’t have nukes.
I'm VERY surprised, and somewhat disappointed. that Iran would agree to a 5-year hold.
Iran has repeatedly stated that it is not pursuing a nuke and, even if they were, so what? North Korea having nukes is a far greater risk than Iran, so why not bomb them?
I don't buy the narrative - not for a second. With Venezuela it was "drugs". With Iran it's "nukes". *ANY* excuse to go in and take oil, land, and other natural resources. And let's not forget that Zionist Israel has the "The Greater Israel Project" up front and center.
Will we *EVER* get the truth from our government? I assure you, I'm not holding my breath.