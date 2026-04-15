Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Hazel's avatar
Hazel
44m

No Radical Islamists can’t have nukes.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
26mEdited

I'm VERY surprised, and somewhat disappointed. that Iran would agree to a 5-year hold.

Iran has repeatedly stated that it is not pursuing a nuke and, even if they were, so what? North Korea having nukes is a far greater risk than Iran, so why not bomb them?

I don't buy the narrative - not for a second. With Venezuela it was "drugs". With Iran it's "nukes". *ANY* excuse to go in and take oil, land, and other natural resources. And let's not forget that Zionist Israel has the "The Greater Israel Project" up front and center.

Will we *EVER* get the truth from our government? I assure you, I'm not holding my breath.

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