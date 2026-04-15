Praises POTUS Trump, praises…lets see. We want peace.

Iran also said hands off of its enriched uranium.

Let us follow this closely to see where it leads, hopefully to an end to this madness.

Again, thank you POTUS Trump!

Twenty-year Iran uranium enrichment moratorium not enough – Trump

According to reports, Tehran is only ready to agree to a five-year pause on its nuclear energy program

‘A 20-year uranium enrichment moratorium on Iran is not long enough, US President Donald Trump has claimed.

Should Iran have a right to develop a nuclear program and also to enrich? This is the question given other regional nations possess nuclear weapons including Israel…

‘Trump was responding to reports that the US delegation at talks with Iran, led by Vice President J.D. Vance, had proposed a 20-year ban on Tehran pursuing its nuclear program.

At the discussions in Islamabad, which finished without any breakthrough, Iran reportedly offered a five-year moratorium. Tehran’s negotiators also rejected Washington’s call to confiscate Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, believed to be about 440 kg (970 pounds).’

“I’ve been saying they can’t have nuclear weapons, so I don’t like the 20 years,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday.

Iran has said repeatedly over the years that it is not looking to obtain a nuclear bomb, but it also insists on its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.’