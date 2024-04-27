We did not need this type of study (confounded by selection bias, residual confounding etc.) to tell us that significant numbers of infants, children, young teens etc. have had very serious health complications following the COVID mRNA technology shots.

“Statistical signals were detected for myocarditis or pericarditis after BNT162b2 vaccination in children aged 12 to 17 years and seizure after vaccination with BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 in children aged 2 to 4 or 5 years,”

Predominant finding:

Researchers ‘detected a statistical signal for myocarditis or pericarditis in older children, which is consistent with existing literature, and a new statistical signal for seizure in young children’.

First, this was not an optimal research methods design yet the findings (while limited in external validity and to the extent that findings could be extrapolated to the entire US population), given the comprehensiveness of the underlying data etc. should lend some comfort in the sturdiness (validity) of the findings…let us say that these are important ‘flags’ and ‘signals’ that must be acutely and urgently followed up with more robust analysis. The use of historical comparators are not optimal as in this design but very useful and of utility in drawing initial conclusions yet the proper comparative effectiveness research is acutely needed. I also agree that we must interpret these findings with caution since ‘there were only 53 children aged 12 to 17 years who received at least 1 dose of NVX-CoV2373 and 4266 children aged 5 to 17 years who received at least 1 dose of mRNA-1273…it is not possible to draw any meaningful conclusions about these vaccines in these age groups based on this study.’

‘Near-real-time monitoring detected a previously identified statistical signal for myocarditis or pericarditis and a new statistical signal for seizure’.

‘Study used commercial administrative health claims data from Optum (UnitedHealth and affiliated health plans), Carelon Research (Elevance Health, formerly Anthem, and affiliated health plans), and CVS Health (Aetna and affiliated health plans) containing longitudinal medical and pharmacy claims data supplemented with vaccination data from participating local and state Immunization Information Systems’.

