‘Donald Trump has selected Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his presidential running mate, ending months of speculation about the presumptive Republican nominee’s choice to help him challenge President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump said Monday in a Truth Social post .

Two other top Republican contenders, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, were told earlier that they would not be picked as Trump’s VP, NBC News reported.’

Biden said time to put Trump in your cross-hairs and bull’s eye, well Biden took us to the edge for one of his leftist maggot followers did just that (and we learning too could have been inside job set up from ‘inside the house’, we will get to the bottom of this and punish all, they will not get away and hangings will come of this, real ones for trying, these insiders, ‘trying’ to take down our King) and had he killed Trump, had the democrats and left and deepstate completed this act, well, I have news for Biden for Trumps 100 million standing army armed to their teeth would have responded. The Civil war would have been a baby, pink with butterflies….buttercups…had these people killed Trump. And we know they will move to kill his family, his children, so this is why he MUST regain power to clean them all out, take them down…to save USA and protect his family, we are standing with him!

MAGA!

We know. No amnesty for no one, there must be accountability.

‘Ana Navarro and Joy Behar blame the Trump assassination attempt on white men having access to guns.’

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)