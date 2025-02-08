The judge’s order, issued Saturday, halts access to a sensitive payment system that distributes Americans’ tax returns, Social Security benefits, disability payments and federal employees’ salaries.

Developing, will share more as I learn more!

US District Judge Paul Engelmayer ordered the destruction of any downloaded information from the payment system by anyone given access to it since January 20, citing “the risk that the new policy presents of the disclosure of sensitive and confidential information and the heightened risk that the systems in question will be more vulnerable than before to hacking.”

A hearing on the matter was set for February 14.

The suit alleges the team led by Musk and staffed by young associates categorized as “special government employees” have been unlawfully granted access to the Treasury system that previously was restricted to specific government employees.

DOGE’s actions have ignited a tense political debate and emergency court proceedings over its access to the system and the administration’s potential interest in using it to turn off payments as it chooses.

“The conduct of Doge members presents a unique security risk to the States and State residents whose data is held,” the lawsuit said.