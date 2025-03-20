‘Judge Ellen Hollander granted a temporary restraining order Thursday afternoon that prevents Social Security Administration employees from giving DOGE access to any records that contain personally identifiable information.’

Developing story.

‘Hollander also instructed DOGE to “disgorge and delete” any non-anonymized data it has obtained from the SSA since Trump took office, and said the agency cannot install or access any software in Social Security systems.

DOGE can still access data from the Social Security Administration that has been redacted or anonymized, but Hollander clarified the data can only be given to DOGE members who have “received all training that is typically required of individuals granted access to SSA data systems.”

In a hearing on the matter last Friday, lawyers for the government told the court that SSA has “provided DOGE affiliates with access to a ‘massive amount’ of records” and said that access was needed so DOGE can “search for ‘improper or fraudulent payments’ made by SSA.”’

“The DOGE Team is essentially engaged in a fishing expedition at SSA, in search of a fraud

epidemic, based on little more than suspicion,” District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander explained in her order . “It has launched a search for the proverbial needle in the haystack, without any concrete knowledge that the needle is actually in the haystack.”

