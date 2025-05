What should DONALDOS Magnus TRUMPOS do? Should he appeal to SCOTUS given block by lower judge? Who has cards here, Trump or Harvard on this question? Are judges usurping executive branch authorities?

‘Judge blocks Trump admin effort to terminate Harvard’s ability to enroll foreign students

The Ivy League university sued the Trump administration on Friday after DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the school’s student visa program would be pulled.’

‘A federal judge on Friday granted Harvard University’s emergency motion to block the Trump administration from revoking its ability to enroll international students, as litigation on the matter continues.’

‘A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a move by the Trump administration to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enrol international students.

The court order, known as a temporary restraining order, stopped the Trump administration from cancelling Harvard’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which allows universities in the United States to accept international students on study visas.’

