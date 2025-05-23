Breaking! Judge blocks POTUS Trump from banning foreign students (and deporting foreign students if they do not transfer from HARVARD) from enrolling at HARVARD; so foreign students can still enroll.
Larry Summers calls it extortion, a vendetta by Trump administration; what is your view? he says it's a personal agenda; black robes strike & gives HARVARD relief; your view? restraining order
What should DONALDOS Magnus TRUMPOS do? Should he appeal to SCOTUS given block by lower judge? Who has cards here, Trump or Harvard on this question? Are judges usurping executive branch authorities?
‘Judge blocks Trump admin effort to terminate Harvard’s ability to enroll foreign students
The Ivy League university sued the Trump administration on Friday after DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the school’s student visa program would be pulled.’
‘A federal judge on Friday granted Harvard University’s emergency motion to block the Trump administration from revoking its ability to enroll international students, as litigation on the matter continues.’
‘A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a move by the Trump administration to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enrol international students.
The court order, known as a temporary restraining order, stopped the Trump administration from cancelling Harvard’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which allows universities in the United States to accept international students on study visas.’
___
The Supreme Court has allowed this non sense to go on nonstop! Time for Trump to let them know who the citizens voted for to carry out their will, and it ain’t these unelected Judges!
This decision is by the Executive. Branch of our Government . It does not matter what Harvard or any college “ feels “ is wrong , foreigners who come to America for an Education are expected to follow rules as well as the College ! Either one violates the rules THEIR OUT ! The court has NO STANDING OR JURISDICTION HERE !