‘Judge limits ICE’s crowd control tactics following Minneapolis shooting

The judge’s order prevents federal agents from arresting peaceful protesters.’

Is this judge over-reaching? Can this judge schlong Trump? Or does Trump have the legal authority? Does ICE have? I see it at this time as yes. I see it as the local state governments and law enforcement setting ICE up by the attacks…its going beyond protesting. I have issues, I do, not all that is being done I am happy with, but I can say if you attack or threaten an ICE agent or shoot at them or them, police or law enforcement of any kind, you must be disciplined on the spot, up to being shot dead.

‘A federal judge in Minnesota imposed restrictions on the actions of immigration agents toward protesters in the state on Friday, a decision that comes after weeks of mounting tension between demonstrators and federal officers.

Judge Kate M. Menendez ordered agents not to retaliate against people “engaging in peaceful and unobstructive protest activity,” and not to use pepper spray or other “crowd dispersal tools” in retaliation for protected speech. The judge also said agents could not stop or detain protesters in vehicles who were not “forcibly obstructing or interfering with” agents.

The ruling, which granted a preliminary injunction, stems from a lawsuit brought by activists who said agents had violated their rights. The suit was filed before an immigration agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.’

