Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robyn Hefferan's avatar
Robyn Hefferan
just now

Honestly, how can they do their jobs. They are very restrained as far as I can see. Arrest all impeding

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture