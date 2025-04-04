“I will say for the court’s awareness that when this case landed on my desk, the first thing I did was ask my client the same question,” the lawyer, Erez Reuveni, said. “I have not yet received an answer that I find satisfactory.”

Reuveni conceded that Garcia “should not have been removed" and told U.S. Judge Paula Xinis he did not know why Garcia was ever arrested.

“You’re not going to like my answer to a lot of this," Reuveni said. "I am also frustrated that I also have no answers for you on a lot of these questions.”

“The absence of evidence speaks for itself," he later added.

DHS did not immediately return a request for comment.

Reuveni asked Judge Xinis to give the government "one more chance to do this without court superintendence."

"Give us 24 hours to get him back, Reuveni said. "That was my recommendation to my client but that hasn't happened"