Breaking! Judge now orders US government (DHS) to bring back man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador by Monday; Abrego Garcia was taken to El Salvador on March 15 because of what the Trump
administration has called an "administrative error." Reuveni asked Judge Xinis to give the government "one more chance to do this without court superintendence."
“I will say for the court’s awareness that when this case landed on my desk, the first thing I did was ask my client the same question,” the lawyer, Erez Reuveni, said. “I have not yet received an answer that I find satisfactory.”
Reuveni conceded that Garcia “should not have been removed" and told U.S. Judge Paula Xinis he did not know why Garcia was ever arrested.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“You’re not going to like my answer to a lot of this," Reuveni said. "I am also frustrated that I also have no answers for you on a lot of these questions.”
“The absence of evidence speaks for itself," he later added.
DHS did not immediately return a request for comment.
Reuveni asked Judge Xinis to give the government "one more chance to do this without court superintendence."
"Give us 24 hours to get him back, Reuveni said. "That was my recommendation to my client but that hasn't happened"
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Protected Legal Resident??? Really?
Leave him there he was illegally in America to start with !