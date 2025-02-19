Judge Chutkan rejects call from Democratic AGs for temporary restraining order blocking DOGE’s access to federal data

The decision by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is an early blow to efforts by a group of Democratic state attorneys general to hamstring Musk and DOGE as they undertake efforts to upend the federal workforce. But the judge also indicated she was skeptical about the Trump administration’s statements about Musk and his powers in DOGE. Musk and DOGE’s access to closely guarded government data – including sensitive information it has collected about and from the American public – has become a battleground in the legal fight against the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape the federal bureaucracy.

‘But in a 10-page decision, Chutkan found that the states have failed to show that they will suffer imminent, irreparable harm without relief.

"The court is aware that DOGE's unpredictable actions have resulted in considerable uncertainty and confusion for plaintiffs and many of their agencies and residents," she wrote. "But the 'possibility' that defendants may take actions that irreparably harm plaintiffs 'is not enough.'"

Chutkan, though, added that the states' claim that Musk's actions violate Appointments Clause has "serious implications." Citing Supreme Court precedent, she wrote that they are the "executive abuses" that the constitutional provision seeks to prevent.’