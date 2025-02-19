Breaking: Judge rules in DOGE, Musk's favor (& Trump's) as to having data access in US govn agencies! Great, District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan declined to stop Elon Musk and the White House's Department
of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, from accessing data systems at seven federal agencies and firing or putting their employees on leave; this is a very good ruling
Judge Chutkan rejects call from Democratic AGs for temporary restraining order blocking DOGE’s access to federal data
The decision by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is an early blow to efforts by a group of Democratic state attorneys general to hamstring Musk and DOGE as they undertake efforts to upend the federal workforce.
But the judge also indicated she was skeptical about the Trump administration’s statements about Musk and his powers in DOGE. Musk and DOGE’s access to closely guarded government data – including sensitive information it has collected about and from the American public – has become a battleground in the legal fight against the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape the federal bureaucracy.
‘But in a 10-page decision, Chutkan found that the states have failed to show that they will suffer imminent, irreparable harm without relief.
"The court is aware that DOGE's unpredictable actions have resulted in considerable uncertainty and confusion for plaintiffs and many of their agencies and residents," she wrote. "But the 'possibility' that defendants may take actions that irreparably harm plaintiffs 'is not enough.'"
Chutkan, though, added that the states' claim that Musk's actions violate Appointments Clause has "serious implications." Citing Supreme Court precedent, she wrote that they are the "executive abuses" that the constitutional provision seeks to prevent.’
Trump has certainly been busy since the election, filling the Swamp, AGAIN, introducing a shiny new vaxxine, and getting everyone excited about the new 'Gaza Riviera Resort and Luxury Condominium' development.
I just wish he was doing something about milk prices. And gas prices. And inflation, and unemployment, and the homeless. Something for the AMERICAN people that are struggling.
Has nobody wondered what Musk could do with all the data, I can't warn anymore, get ready to live under AI government, digital currency and an open air prison. I am done talking about this, MAGA is in a trance.