Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
21m

when we are told by US media and officials that Iran has been decimated, its military, that is a joke...they are stronger...now...we destroyed infrastructure but made hardliners out of the population...it is staggering how Iran can rag doll USA and Israel...how did this happen? I have always said the bombing of Iran and war was wrong...we lost soldiers and assets wrongfully...Trump was misled again...I want him to succeed

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
16m

Paulie boy, the fat lady has not even changed out of her street clothes,much less gotten on stage in the first act, let alone begun to sing, so, boy, though you have free speech rights, sometime silence is the better part of valor, lest you prove yourself and idiot, as opposed to being suspected of being one.

In other words, patience, my boy patience.

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