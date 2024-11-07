Tiger Woods and David Duchovny of X-Files should have heard about this punishing effect of voting for Trump for these men were unfortunately subjected to 3 back-to-back viewing of The VIEW to cure their sex addictions…this should have been made known to them; at least now the toolbox for sex addiction (no more sex) is strengthened by the addition of voting for or supporting Trump…it was often said that several episodes of The VIEW simultaneous, as dangerous as that is on the human mind, with Hostin and Behar etc. would turn any heterosexual man GAY and stop any, and I mean ANY interest in females or sex.

Boy, who would have thunk daddy T could have this therapeutic effect!

In one video shared on TikTok, a young woman pledges to go celibate and encourages others to delete dating apps in order to “exercise sovereignty” over their bodies.

“As a woman, my bodily autonomy matters and this is my way to exercise sovereignty over that,” she says.

“So I highly encourage any other women who are single and still care about progressing women’s rights and still fighting for our bodily autonomy to do the same. Delete your dating apps.”

The woman also encourages others to seek out their female friends for comfort “if you need somebody to cuddle” and describes the 4B movement, which originated in South Korea, as a “point of inspiration”.

The US election revealed a gender divide in the electorate, with 55 per cent of men turning out for Mr Trump and 53 per cent of women voting for Ms Harris.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)