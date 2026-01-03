Developing situation, tense, let us pray there is no loss of life, let us await POTUS Trump’s official speech today…

MADURO CAPTURED

USA BOMBS CARACAS

'LARGE-SCALE STRIKE'

What we’re covering

• Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been captured and flown out of Venezuela after the US carried out a large scale strike on the capital city of Caracas, US President Donald Trump announced. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a GOP senator that Maduro will stand trial in the US.

• Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said the government is unaware of the whereabouts of Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, adding the US attack has cost the lives of officials, military personnel and civilians across the country.

• A CNN team earlier witnessed several explosions in Caracas and reported some areas of the city were without electricity. The first blast was recorded at approximately 1.50am local time on Saturday (0.50am E.T.).

US strikes Venezuela and says its leader, Maduro, has been captured and flown out of the country

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United States hit Venezuela with a “large-scale strike” early Saturday and said its president, Nicolás Maduro, had been captured and flown out of the country after months of stepped-up pressure by Washington — an extraordinary nighttime operation announced by President Donald Trump on social media hours after the attack.

Multiple explosions rang out and low-flying aircraft swept through Caracas, the capital, as Maduro’s government immediately accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations. The Venezuelan government called it an “imperialist attack” and urged citizens to take to the streets.

Live Updates: U.S. Captures Venezuelan Leader, Trump Says

President Trump announced that U.S. forces had carried out “a large scale strike against Venezuela” and were flying President Nicolás Maduro and his wife out of the country. The Trump administration had been building pressure on Mr. Maduro for months.

President Trump said on Saturday that the United States had captured the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and was flying him out of Venezuela, in what would be a stunning culmination to a monthslong campaign by Mr. Trump’s administration to oust the authoritarian leader. Mr. Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, his social media platform, and said that the United States had carried out “a large scale strike against Venezuela” in an operation that was conducted “in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement.” He said that Mr. Maduro’s wife had also been captured.

NEWS ALERT

Saturday January 3, 2026

NEWS ALERT

The U.S. carried out major strikes in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas and captured the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, and flew him out of the country, President Trump said early Saturday.

Read More >