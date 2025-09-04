pg/mL. The patient developed severe respiratory failure’…

Frank Bergman also reported as published by the seminal LIONESS OF JUDAH Ministry substack (please support and see below).

‘Pre-admission laboratory tests (Table 1) showed a mildly elevated white blood cell count (9200/μL), with neutrophils at 82.1%, lymphocytes at 10.7%, and eosinophils at 0.8%. The serum KL-6 level was normal, but C-reactive protein (CRP) was elevated (11.3 mg/dL). All microbiological and immunological test results were negative.

Cytokine levels from pre-admission serum were analysed (Table 1). IFN-γ, IL-1β, TNF-α, and IL-5 levels were within normal range, whereas IL-6, IL-8, and TNF-α were elevated (TNF-α: 1.2 pg/mL; IL-6: 156 pg/mL; IL-8: 75.0 pg/mL). IgE was slightly elevated (347 U/mL).’

‘3 Discussion

In this case, the patient developed severe pneumonitis following COVID-19 vaccination, and we evaluated cytokine dynamics during steroid therapy.

Analysis of circulating cytokines revealed markedly elevated IL-8, IL-6, and TNF-α levels. In contrast, IL-5, which plays a key role in allergic eosinophilic inflammation, was not elevated. However, the patient's IgE level was mildly elevated, suggesting a partial allergic response. Elevated IL-8 has been reported in IgE-mediated lung disease [4], supporting the possibility of an overlapping allergic component.

Meanwhile, IL-6 and IL-8 are also known mediators of systemic inflammation and cell-mediated immune activation. Therefore, we speculate that this patient exhibited a mixed immune reaction—both allergic and inflammatory.’

When will Makary et al. act to stop the mRNA vaccine. The evidence of harm is clear.

Tatsuro Suzuki, Hiromi Furuta, Misa Naganawa, Keiko Hayashi, Hiroko Kiyotoshi, Chiharu Ohta, Shigemitsu Ninomiya

First published: 21 August 2025

https://doi.org/10.1002/rcr2.70274

A 77-year-old male ex-smoker with a 30-pack-year history was admitted to our hospital with severe respiratory failure. He had no history of chronic interstitial lung disease and allergies. He had received his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2, Pfizer) 2 days prior. Computed tomography (CT) revealed multiple ground-glass opacities with traction bronchiectasis in both lungs (Figure 1A–C). On admission, his body temperature was 37.4°C, and oxygen saturation was 95% on nasal oxygen at 4 L/min. Significant pathogens were not detected and the quantitative test for COVID-19 antigen was negative (Table 1). Chlamydophila pneumonia IgG and IgA were both positive, but the result indicated past infection (Table 1). His condition deteriorated in the emergency department, with oxygen saturation barely reaching 90% despite 10 L/min oxygen; therefore, invasive mechanical ventilation was initiated, and steroid pulse therapy was administered. As the aetiology of pneumonitis was unclear, antibiotic therapy (pazufloxacin, 1000 mg twice daily) was started under the suspicion of atypical pneumonia. The patient was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

COVID‐19 Vaccine‐Induced Severe Pneumonitis - Suzuki - 2025 - Respirology Case Reports - Wiley Online Library

BREAKING: Shocking Case Report Ties mRNA Shots to Life-Threatening PNEUMONITIS in Japan

So much for “safe and effective”: Japanese doctors report severe lung inflammation tied to mRNA vaccines.

‘Japanese researchers have published new evidence linking mRNA COVID vaccines to rare but severe lung inflammation, known as pneumonitis.

The peer-reviewed report details sudden, life-threatening complications that required aggressive treatment, proving once again that “side effects are extremely rare”… until they’re not.’

By Frank Bergman September 2, 2025

Disturbing alarm bells are emerging from Japan as some of the nation’s leading medical experts are warning that a deadly lung condition has started spiking among citizens who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Medical experts in Japan are raising urgent red flags after new evidence links the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” to surging reports of a life-threatening lung inflammation, known as pneumonitis.

A peer-reviewed study into the alarming crisis was led by Dr. Tatsuro Suzuki of Toyokawa City Hospital.

Dr. Suzuki’s team worked in collaboration with Nagoya City University researchers.

The findings of the study were published in the medical journal Respirology Case Reports.

In the study’s paper, the researchers describe the case of a 77-year-old man.

The patient nearly died of a sudden acute respiratory failure just two days after receiving his third Covid mRNA shot.

The case shook doctors to the core.

The findings point to a dangerous mechanism as the mRNA spike protein and lipid nanoparticles provoke an extreme immune response in some individuals, leading to sudden, severe lung failure.

What makes this case especially important is that researchers captured cytokine data before hospitalization, offering a rare biological snapshot of what happens inside the body during a severe “vaccine” reaction.

This revelation from Japan adds to a growing body of alarming global evidence:

DNA fragments from Covid shots have been found persisting in blood, placenta, breast milk, and even cancerous tumors.

Peer-reviewed studies have linked mRNA shots to spikes in turbo cancers, pregnancy complications, and infant deaths.

And now, doctors are documenting deadly lung inflammation emerging post-vaccination.

In each case, regulators have either downplayed the risks or buried the data.

Japan’s warning should be a wake-up call for the entire world.

If these vaccines can trigger sudden respiratory collapse in previously healthy individuals, how many cases have been dismissed as “pneumonia,” “unknown lung disease,” or “coincidence”?

Dr. Suzuki’s team concludes by warning doctors to begin preparing for spikes in cases of vaccine-induced severe pneumonitis.

Clinicians should remain vigilant for vaccine-induced lung reactions, the researchers warn.

Monitoring inflammatory markers like IL-6 and IL-8 may help identify dangerous immune overreactions early, they note.

However, beyond monitoring, a bigger question looms:

How many more red flags need to be raised before governments admit the risks of mRNA “vaccines” are far from rare and may in fact be systemic?’

see this liar con below, took no shot yet lied to you, shilling and many of you died following him:

