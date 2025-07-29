BREAKING! Many killed in NYC midtown mass killing, Gunman Shane Tamura used Palmetto State Armory AR-15 in massacre at Midtown skyscraper; The bloodstained assault rifle used by gunman Shane Tamura
during his deadly rampage inside a Midtown skyscraper Monday night is shown in shocking detail in photos obtained by The Post. The Palmetto State Armory AR-15 assault rifle used in the shooting that
killed an NYPD cop and four civilians is .223-caliber and is equipped with a black scope, a handguard and a shoulder sling.”
‘Rifle-toting NYC shooter Shane Tamura kills 5 —including NYPD officer — injures several before turning gun on himself at Blackstone, NFL HQ’
SHOOTER TARGETS OFFICE IN NYC
DEVELOPING: 5 DEAD
BLOODBATH ON PARK AVENUE
‘Photos show the green handguard of the rifle soaked in blood on the carpet in a 33rd-floor office inside 345 Park Avenue, where the 27-year-old carried out the rush-hour mass shooting.’
4 people, including NYPD officer, killed in Midtown Manhattan shooting, official says
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.