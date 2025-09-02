Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJR's avatar
AJR
4h

For what reason Dr. Alexander were SV40 and Pseudouridine added to these deadly and debilitating mRNA-Bioweapons?

Cancer comes to mind obviously from SV40, which was known in the late 50’s.

Pseudouridine, if I’m not mistaken shunts certain T-cells from defending the body from emerging and or cancer cells from developing into full blown cancer.

If I’m correct and from what I’ve read about both chemicals, there’s no reason to doubt, both of these chemicals were used to prevent an immune system from stopping / preventing cancer from metastasizing, at a rapid rate, thus the name “turbo-cancer.”

Even if I’m incorrect, there’s overwhelming evidence from studies suggesting these mRNA’s were never meant to be protective nor preventative medicine.

This equates to premeditated murder for all those who have died, if conclusively confirmed. At best these mRNA’s wreak havoc on healthy immune systems, which is why healthy individuals are now more vulnerable to rapid disease onset.

If evil were to ever be redefined, it would have to carry the names of those who concocted these biological weapons!

AJR

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
4hEdited

Is there anyone here that needs *MORE* evidence against these bioweapons ("vaccines")?

I know I don't need anything - not one additional piece of evidence. Whether it's cancer, myocarditis, pericarditis, blood clots, or one of many other of injuries, including deaths, known to be caused by these jabs. It has been firmly established 50 times over that these jabs are injurious and deadly.

Thus I again ask, why more studies ... why more investigations? Wouldn't all that time, effort and resources be better spent going after the criminals that brought this horror upon the world?

Oh, wait, POTUS & Co. do **not** want that. Instead, they seek to *protect* the guilty, which likely includes themselves. Therefore, ignore my recommendation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture