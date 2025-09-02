death and cancer hospitalization due to the COVID mRNA vaccine. ‘Using National Health System official data, the entire population of the Pescara province, Italy was followed from June 2021 (six months after the first vaccination) to December 2023.’

The study has some limitations, and the results are complex and variable yet very eye-opening. Raises alarming questions about the COVID mRNA vaccine and cancer risk and helps at least partially explain the explosion of cancers we have witnessed. The likelihood of cancer hospitalization of the vaccinated individuals varied but was evident.

This study showed a risk reduction in all-cause mortality but please take that result with caution. ‘Clearly, the 40% risk reduction in all-cause mortality observed in our study, exceeds the impact that could be expected from the reduction of COVID-19 related mortality, which was estimated to cause less than 30% of the excess mortality registered in a number of countries (Bielinski et al., 2024[6]; Mostert et al., 2024[69]; Wang et al., 2022[101]). However, as previously reported for these and other vaccines (Chung et al., 2021[13]; Flacco et al., 2022[30]), this discrepancy was likely caused by the healthy vaccine bias (Høeg et al., 2023[38]), as the vaccinated individuals are well known to be more likely, as compared with the unvaccinated ones, to present further unmeasured characteristics which might protect them from death (Remschmidt et al., 2015[84]).

As regards the observed association between SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and cancer incidence rates, both positive and negative, besides anecdotal reports (Eens et al., 2023[20]; Goldman et al., 2021[35]; Kyriakopoulos et al., 2023[53]; Mizutani et al., 2022[68]; Olszewska et al., 2024[75]; Zamfir et al., 2022[107]) no published study has previously evaluated the potential association between cancer risk and vaccination status, and only one study investigated the possible impact of COVID-19 vaccines on cancer mortality (Fedeli et al., 2024[25]). This analysis found higher mortality rates for cancer in 2021 and 2022 compared to 2020 in the U.S. (Fedeli et al., 2024[25]). However, this study did not directly compare vaccinated vs. unvaccinated subjects, and the increases in cancer mortality could clearly be due to a direct effect of the SARS-CoV-2 infection, as well as to the delays in the cancer diagnostic systems observed during the pandemic (Muka et al., 2023[70]). In the present study, while diagnostic delays and further confounders cannot be excluded, it should also be mentioned that the healthy vaccinee bias, similarly to how it likely leads to and overestimation of vaccine effectiveness against all-cause death, could also lead to an underestimation of the potential negative impact of vaccination on hospitalization due to cancer. Indeed, the healthier lifestyle that is typically associated with vaccination may reduce the risk of lifestyle-associated carcinomas.’

EXCLI J

. 2025 Jul 1;24:690–707. doi: 10.17179/excli2025-8400

COVID-19 vaccination, all-cause mortality, and hospitalization for cancer: 30-month cohort study in an Italian province

Cecilia Acuti Martellucci 1, Angelo Capodici 1, Graziella Soldato 2, Matteo Fiore 1, Enrico Zauli 3, Roberto Carota 2, Marco De Benedictis 2, Graziano Di Marco 2, Rossano Di Luzio 2, Maria Elena Flacco 4, Lamberto Manzoli 1,*

Table 3. Adjusted hazards ratios (95% confidence interval ‒ CI) A of all-cause death, all cancers, and selected cancers. The unvaccinated group is the reference category for all analyses.

Figure 2. Adjusted hazards ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) A of hospitalization for all cancers and selected cancers, by exposure to ≥ 1 or ≥ 3 vaccine doses B and by lag-time. The unvaccinated group is the reference category for all analyses.

COVID-19 vaccination, all-cause mortality, and hospitalization for cancer: 30-month cohort study in an Italian province - PMC

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.