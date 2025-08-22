Now breaking:

“In the parts of the transcript reviewed by NBC News, Ghislaine Maxwell insists she never witnessed Trump do anything inappropriate. She also told Blanche she does “not believe” Epstein died by suicide.”

I agree, Epstein was murdered because of what he knows and who he could finger and Trump did not sleep or rape any under-aged girls…I always believed that…this is a good reporting…it helps Trump and it should….but many high level connected rich people in Washington and across USA and global do (the house and senators molest the interns routinely, it is part of capitol hill, I was told when I worked in DC) these people did and do and this is where Trump needs to ensure justice is served. POTUS Trump, we need these types hung on the White House lawn, those who abuse under-aged children, shot executed after courts and judges and juries get done with them and those in the COVID fraud and the mRNA death shot, proper hearings first to decide guilt or innocence.

end the wrongful persecution of Trump on this! Focus on the real wrong doers.

But I never believed Trump was and is guilty of this. Time to stop the smear of him!

Is this tail wagging the dog? is this misdirection too? I do not know but both core messages in the thesis I believe…Epstein was killed and Trump is not guilty in this Epstein rape under-aged madness.

‘Maxwell told Blanche she never witnessed President Donald Trump doing anything inappropriate, according to the transcript released by the DOJ.

"I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way," Maxwell said, referring to Trump. "The president was never inappropriate with anybody."‘

‘In the interview with Blanche, Maxwell claimed she never saw Epstein taking photos or videos of other people to later blackmail them.

"Did you ever hear, when you were present for conversations that Mr. Epstein was having, or others were having, anybody accuse him of blackmailing them or of trying to extort them, because of something Mr. Epstein knew?" Blanche asked.

"No," Maxwell replied.’

___

