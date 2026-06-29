Breaking news as POTUS Trump smiles! 'SUPREMES EXPAND PRESIDENTIAL POWER; 'UNLEASHES CHAOS'; good news here for POTUS can have control of bureaucracy! Supreme Court gives Trump more power over
agencies, overturning precedent After taking office, Trump declared that all federal agencies are under his control. “The days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over,” the president said'...
The King has arrived! King Trump! This King now is more powerful than the British filthy King! POTUS Trump is installing his own monarchy! Yankee styling!
Question is, will this King rule top down or will this king leave power in hands of the people and dispense power downwards? It is left to be seen. It is not Trump who worries me, no, IMO he remains a baby in the mix…it is the fecal low life inept crooked kleptocrat kakistocrat frauds, prostrating sycophants in his cabinet and congress and Senate who are Republicans and then there are the Democrats, how low can you go?…
A victory for Trump: ‘Supreme Court gives Trump more power over agencies, overturning precedent
After taking office, Trump declared that all federal agencies are under his control. “The days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over,” the president said in a March address to Congress.’
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