Breaking news: Judge blocks Trump executive order targeting elite law firm Perkins Coie; federal judge on Friday blocked a White House executive order targeting an elite law firm, dealing a setback to
President Donald Trump’s campaign of retribution against the legal profession. U.S. District Beryl Howell said the executive order against the law firm of Perkins Coie violated multiple provisions of
the Constitution and ordered that it be immediately nullified.’ ‘Howell wrote in her 102-page order, “No American President has ever before issued executive orders like the one at issue in this lawsuit targeting a prominent law firm with adverse actions to be executed by all Executive branch agencies but, in purpose and effect, this action draws from a playbook as old as Shakespeare, who penned the phrase: ‘The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.’”
The government has not commented yet on if it will appeal to the SCOTUS. Stand by, developing. I find an interesting developing in this Perkins Coie ruling.
I do not understand the judge's term 'permanent'?
…if these judges started getting arrested for TREASON and got their asses hauled off to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba 🇨🇺 for trial for TREASON, with enough of them gone, the message may be received to let the Aliens Act full apply to enemy combatants and foreign and domestic terrorist groups in the United States 🇺🇸.