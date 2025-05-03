Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

I do not understand the judge's term 'permanent'?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Timothy Christopher Rollins's avatar
Timothy Christopher Rollins
1hEdited

…if these judges started getting arrested for TREASON and got their asses hauled off to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba 🇨🇺 for trial for TREASON, with enough of them gone, the message may be received to let the Aliens Act full apply to enemy combatants and foreign and domestic terrorist groups in the United States 🇺🇸.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture