BREAKING NEWS: Pfizer Doctor recorded by Project Veritas about deliberately mutating COVID, gets violent; says he was trying to impress a date he was on, physically violent with Veritas confronts him
Dr. Jordon Trishton Walker goes mandingo in the restaurant on Veritas; in some respects I feel sorry for this guy & this gets more bizarre by the second; he is caught up in an evil company Pfizer
Let’s understand, we have more succulent fish to fry. This guy is nothing in the mix. Very sad.
My initial substack on this when the part one came out:
Folks how do you impress a date by saying we t Pfizer screw around with peoples health. Who is impressed by that. Serious question.
"Just lying to impress my date!
"How can I ever trust again!"
What a piece of shit.