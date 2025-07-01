What is your opinion on this?

‘The U.S. Senate passed its version of President Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill,' a massive piece of tax cuts and spending legislation that is the cornerstone of the White House agenda.

In an extremely tight vote, the legislation passed the upper chamber with no Democratic votes and a few Republican defections. Republican Sens. Rand Paul, Susan Collins and Thom Tillis voted against the measure before VP JD Vance cast a tie-breaking vote to push the mega-bill through 51 - 50.

It now heads back to the House of Representatives to resolve the differences between their versions before it can be signed by Trump.’

‘Trump-Musk feud hit new levels

Amid all of the drama that took place on Capitol Hill, even more played out on social media.

The feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk escalated to new levels in the final hours before the bill's passage.

Posting on X in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Trump threatened to turn the Department of Government Efficiency on his former 'First Buddy' Elon Musk.

The president suggested he may use the department Musk once headed to strip away the billionaire's government subsidies to decimate his business empire, as their feud hit galactic new heights.

Trump issued the threat in response to Musk's public protest over the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill,' in which he pledged to launch his own political party if the bill succeeds.

The attacks escalated even further as Trump then even threatened to deport Musk.

'I don't know. We'll have to take a look,' the president told DailyMail on Tuesday when asked about deporting Musk.

'We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,' Trump added.

Former White House Advisor Elon Musk who led Trump's Department of Government efficiency for about four months as a 'special government employee' wrote on X Monday 'that It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill ... that we live in a one-party country – the Porky Pig Party!!'‘

