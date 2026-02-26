BREAKING! Norway ex-Prime Minister now linked to Epstein sexual abuse of under-aged girls, pedophilia etc. The former Prime Minister of Norway has been rushed to hospital after a reported suicide
attempt. Thorbjørn Jagland was hospitalised on Tuesday, February 24, just a few days after he was charged with serious corruption offences, linked to his association with paedophile Epstein.
Former Prime Minister named in Epstein Files rushed to hospital
This follows the release of millions of Epstein Files documents.
Former Prime Minister named in Epstein Files rushed to hospital | World | News | Express.co.uk
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jagland was charged with "gross corruption" after newly released documents appeared to reveal a transactional relationship between the ex-PM and convicted paedophile, between 2011 and 2018. Some Norwegian outlets have reported a suicide attempt, but the high-profile statesman's legal team has insisted he was rushed to the hospital due to extreme stress instead of a deliberate act.
Revealed: The contents of Epstein’s secret storage locker
Video tapes and sex manuals among items paedophile wanted to keep hidden from police https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/02/25/revealed-the-contents-of-epsteins-secret-storage-lockers/