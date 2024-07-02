BREAKING: NY Bragg says he is not opposed to delaying July 11th sentencing of Trump; why? it is breaking as we learn more will share but Bragg is in trouble, they know it!
Bragg knows he faces legal issues if Trump is elected and Bragg knows Biden will not make it to election. Not mentally capable.
God moves in mysterious ways his wonders to perform!!!!
Bragg and Leticia James & the other players involved in going after Trump have now met their match. Let the games begin! Actually, they already have ….this coup is coming to an end, and then the nefarious players will be taken down. Thanks again Dr. Alexander for sharing knowledge!!!!
He knows he’s on thin ice and should have his license revoked!