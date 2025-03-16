If these are criminals and did crime and are a risk, they should not be in the USA and especially if illegal. This is madness!

‘A radical federal judge appointed by Barack Obama has issued an emergency injunction demanding that planes already in the air turn back mid-flight.’ On Saturday, Chief Judge James Boasberg, an Obama-appointee, granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) to stop the Trump administration from deporting thousands of Venezuelan nationals under the Alien Enemies Act.

Far-left America-hating leftist groups such as the ACLU and Democracy Forward, rushed to a DC court in a desperate bid to shield dangerous illegal aliens from deportation.’

“Any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States however that is accomplished,” Boasberg said, according to Politico. “Make sure it’s complied with immediately.”

