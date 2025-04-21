Breaking, Pope Francis (88 years old) has just died today Easter Monday! RIP; I am a Christian catholic and I disagreed with many of his positions and also agreed with many; may he RIP; the catholic
church needs a renewal IMO
Pontiff spent final day addressing crowds and meeting VP...
Defied Doctors' Orders and Kept Busy...
Vatican pays tribute to life 'dedicated to service'...
Humility and empathy reshaped papacy...
Advocate for Economic and Social Justice...
Championed a More Inclusive Church...
Fight with the Catholic right...
How he changed world in 12 years...
Global faithful plunged into mourning...
WHO WILL SUCCEED? 15 NAMES...
Expert predicts 'difficult' conclave...
Focus turns to cardinals...
Catholics are generally good well-meaning people. Most have no idea of the actual history of the "catholic church" or the Vatican. The Pope has nothing to do with any Biblical teaching. The papacy is a substitute for the original apostolic group of worshippers of the real Messiah. Those people were killed off and a satanic substitute was installed by Rome and the Council of Nicea in 325 AD.
The upcoming charade and falderal and ritual of "electing" a new pope will be an interesting spectacle no doubt.
“Whenever people need a hero, we shall supply him”- Albert Pike, a 33rd degree Freemason, Occultist, Grand Master, and creator of the Southern Jurisdiction of the Masonic Scottish Rite Order.
In the same way, they appoint “the Villans” who are in fact Luciferian puppet actors, servants of the Papacy playing their scripted roles. These puppets are diverting the attention of the world population from the real puppet masters in Rome, the real goals of the agenda, and the truth of the Word of God.