knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”

The comments follow Carlson blasting Trump’s administration over their recent strikes on Iran. Carlson called it “absolutely disgusting and evil.” He’s also been vocal in criticizing Trump’s administration on other issues like the Epstein files, Ukraine, and more.’

Carlson said in an interview with Karl that Trump’s decision to strike Iran will “shuffle the deck in a profound way” in terms of his political movement. The president previously responded to Carlson’s Iran criticism, saying it has no effect on him. Carlson reportedly visited the White House multiple times last month to lobby against the attack.

“I think that MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two,” Trump said about Carlson and Megyn Kelly , another vocal critic of the Iran strikes. “MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I’m doing — every aspect of it… This is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly.”

https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/hes-not-maga-trump-officially-cuts-tucker-carlson-loose-from-his-political-movement-in-stunning-comments/

‘He’s Not MAGA!’ Trump Officially Cuts Tucker Carlson Loose from His Political Movement in Stunning Comments

I pray that Trump stays well, safe, healthy, that the Lord covers him with mercy and grace and favor and helps him in decision making that it may be optimal for all involved and saves lives on all sides and that he breaks from the strangle hold of the deepstate and stands above and apart…

God bless POTUS Trump!

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com