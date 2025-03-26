Do you think POTUS Trump will set up a compensation fund for the OWS lockdowns and Malone et al. mRNA vaccine? What say you? I trust Trump, I think this is coming soon!

If J6 can get money, then the thousands harmed by the OWS deadly lockdowns and deadly mRNA vaccine can get money, I argue should have long ago, first in line, our front-line people, nurses, border agents, police, military etc. Trump knows they were harmed and must move on this now! This I support.

Huge praise POTUS Trump for this strong coming move! I have called many congresspeople, senators, and spoken to people tight in Trump world that this must happen!!! Pay the people harmed by OWS and the mRNA vaccines, if you pay J6 defendants.

'They were patriots': Trump floats 'compensation fund' for pardoned J6 rioters

‘President Donald Trump told Newsmax's Greg Kelly on Tuesday that he is considering establishing a fund to compensate the January 6 rioters he pardoned for storming the Capitol in 2021.

"I took care of them," said Trump. "I said I was going to, and I did."

"Is there any talk — because they lost opportunity, income — any kind of compensation fund?" asked Kelly.

"Well, there's talk about that, we have a lot of people talk about that, lot of people that are in government now talk about it, because they — a lot of people in government really like that group of people," said Trump. "They were patriots as far as I was concerned. I talk about them a lot."'

Aaron Rupar on X: "Trump says he's looking at setting up some sort of government "compensation fund" for the January 6 criminals that he pardoned https://t.co/3UUeRiNEKo" / X

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)