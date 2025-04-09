BREAKING, POTUS Trump orders TARIFF stop, a 90-day pause on all except for China & DOW Jones Dow 30 surging near 2,500 points that is 3 trillion into the market suddenly; raises China tariffs to 125%
going down now to a 10% across the board now, so POTUS Trump has stepped back thankfully and IMO this is what should have been done initially, the tariff approach was a NONE starter!
TRUMP 90-DAY TARIFF PAUSE
EXCEPT CHINA: DUTIES RISE TO 125%
DOW +2600
thank you POTUS Trump for stepping back, this takes courage. thank you. this is a developing story.
Yay! Let us f over small businesses.