lords best be on guard…I warned you, POTUS Trump is coming for you, all across the Caribbean…for all the US lives lost and to stop your movement of drugs into the USA…Syrian drug lords in Trinidad, those in Jamaica etc., be warned.

I need those trans-shipping drugs from Latin America into Trinidad and Jamaica and other islands, Syrian, Indian etc. drug lords, financiers, all in the Caribbean governments involved, to understand this, USA and Trump and Rubio will authorize strikes inside the island nations. The plans being discussed…involve ‘drone strikes against drug trafficking groups’ members and leadership, as well as targeting drug labs, the four sources said.’

‘By Courtney Kube, Gabe Gutierrez and Katherine Doyle

WASHINGTON — U.S. military officials are drawing up options to target drug traffickers inside Venezuela, and strikes within that country’s borders could potentially begin in a matter of weeks, four sources told NBC News.

Those sources are two U.S. officials familiar with the planning and two other sources familiar with the discussions. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly.

Striking inside Venezuela would be another escalation in the Trump administration’s military campaign against alleged drug targets and its stance toward Venezuela’s government.’

