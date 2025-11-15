Was MTG going on The View too much for daddy T? It would be for me for these ladies are pure lunatics. Man hating balls crushing lunatics. Watching two back to back View episodes will turn any heterosexual male homosexual…successive View episodes are used in medicine and behavioral therapy to cure nymphomania. Word in DC is daddy T has cut her loose, for good.

Jett Cross in Revolver wrote:

‘Jett here. Messy Taylor Greene finally pushed it too far, and Trump dropped the hammer on her bleached head. The man who built her career went public and pulled the plug, and once that happens, it is over. She can mug for cameras all she wants, and she can cling to the “fighter” act, but the minute she lost Trump, she lost her future. Let’s get into it.

This whole meltdown started because she acted like a bitter ex-girlfriend who couldn’t handle being told “no.” Trump didn’t back her Senate fantasy, and she snapped. Instead of playing it smart, she spiraled. She stood with Thomas Massie in front of protesters who were holding signs calling Trump a pedophile. She floated polite little digs at Trump while sitting on the set of ABC’s The View. Hell, she even praised Pelosi on CNN. She tried to punish Trump like a woman scorned. But Messy Taylor Greene wasn’t operating with a plan. She was reacting. Every move she made came from emotion, not calculation, and it showed. You could see the insecurity, the jealousy, and the need to “get back” at Trump bleeding through everything she said and did. It was personal drama dressed up as politics.’

So, Trump cut her loose. Publicly. Definitely.

Now, that was the moment to shut up, regroup, and disappear for a few days while you rethink your strategy, like any grown adult with political instincts would do.

But not Messy Taylor Greene.

Instead of taking the loss quietly, she spiraled. She did the one thing every seasoned operator avoids at all costs. She panic-posted. She dumped screenshots. She blasted out private messages to Trump and his staff like some heartbroken teenager trying to “prove” she cared and she was the one in the right. It was messy, emotional, and politically suicidal. And the hill she chose to die on makes this whole thing even dumber.’

Because let’s be real, guys… the “Epstein files” are not a hill any politician should die on. Nobody wins there. Not because the issue is unimportant, but because it is unworkable. Sorry to break it to you all, but there’s no tidy spreadsheet with names, and there will be no mass round-up of powerful people paraded through the town square. Everyone knows that, especially MTG. It has become a game politicians play for attention and based brownie points. Watching MTG fling herself into that fire like it’s her golden ticket is embarrassing. It just proves she has no sense of what battles are winnable and what battles are just performative. It’s like watching Trey Gowdy perform at the Benghazi hearings. Yeah, he had some great soundbites, but Hillary yawned throughout the whole thing.

And now that Trump cut her loose, MAGA is digging through her old takes, and they are finding gold. The H-1B stuff is blowing up again because it exposes exactly who she is. The woman who shamed young Americans and defended corporations hiring cheap foreign labor. The woman who told Americans to “fix themselves” while letting billion-dollar companies off the hook. The woman who blames influencers for the immigration crisis while pretending real-world H-1B abuse is just people’s imagination.

This is the same woman who cried “Russian bots” any time someone criticized her.

She ran on Trumpism, she ran on fighting for American workers, and two seconds later she stabbed the movement with a Hallmark-card speech about work ethic and “good gracious” folksy nonsense. That act falls apart fast when you realize she was carrying water for corporate labor pipelines and her own construction company the entire time. Wait until somebody digs into her company and finds all the illegals who worked for her. Coming soon, trust me…

Now, Messy Taylor Greene has boxed herself into a tight corner. She can run left like Cheney or go full-establishment and cozy up to the DeSantis crowd, but it won’t matter. She lost the base. She lost the movement. She lost the person who actually made her relevant. She went scorched earth on her own career because she let her ego and her girly emotions run the show.

And now she is finding out what every “bitter ex” finds out eventually. When the man is done, the world moves on without you.’

___

