Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randy Szymkowski's avatar
Randy Szymkowski
3h

She's calling him out and telling it like it is. Trump is a corrupt shill. Trump was bailed out of bankruptcy by the Rothschild Bank of London back in the 90s (globalist Zionist central bank). WIlbur Ross was Rothschild's bailout manager for that transaction and also Commerce Secretary during Trump's first administration. They own him. He is compromised. The bailout involved his major shareholder ownership of Resorts International Atlantic City Casino. According to Whitney Webb, Resorts International (the former Mary Carter Paints) was a front for organized crime and the CIA . Like Marco Rubio accurately once said until he started kissing Trump's ass for a prestigious position in his cabinet, Trump is a reputed con-man. Trump's mentor, lawyer Roy Cohn, was sexual blackmailer, sexual pervert (boyfriend of J. Edgar Hoover) and defender of organized crime kingpins. Dr Paul Alexander, why are you so loyal to this phoney?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Margaret Shattuck's avatar
Margaret Shattuck
2h

Trump is behaving like a spoiled little brat in grade school. Totally petty, and beneath the office of the President. He disgusts me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture