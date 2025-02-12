Leake:

‘I’m pretty sure that all of the above was for naught. A negotiated settlement in early 2022 would have probably yielded better terms for Ukraine than what they are likely to get now.

Since President Monroe announced in 1823 that the United States would not tolerate European meddling in the Western Hemisphere, most Americans seem to have unconsciously drifted into the habit of believing that only the U.S. may insist on maintaining a large sphere of influence around its sovereign territory.

As for our own government, it has long claimed something akin to a royal prerogative to meddle in the affairs of all nations and place its 750 U.S. military bases all around the world—more than any nation, empire or people in world history.’

These words by John are 100% on the money and this is the aspect I struggle with today after fighting so hard to elect 47; I worked for America First!

It is NOT only the US…and US must protect itself from other rogue nations that may threaten its borders, and other nations must protect itself from USA too. Do you not think? and this is what John is alluding to. And I stand with him! A hat tip is in order for John, showing the big stones to say what must be said! This is the buried story, and I wanted to showcase it…I give these hat-tips sparingly:

