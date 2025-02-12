Breaking: POTUS Trump shares on Truth Social his summary of his call with Putin re Russia-Ukraine! Seems positive & if this war can be ended, let us end it, thank you POTUS Trump! USA
USA has given 175$ BILLION to Zelenskyy; John Leake (McCullough's colleague/author) opined & I found interesting as to US over-reach
Leake:
‘I’m pretty sure that all of the above was for naught. A negotiated settlement in early 2022 would have probably yielded better terms for Ukraine than what they are likely to get now.
Since President Monroe announced in 1823 that the United States would not tolerate European meddling in the Western Hemisphere, most Americans seem to have unconsciously drifted into the habit of believing that only the U.S. may insist on maintaining a large sphere of influence around its sovereign territory.
As for our own government, it has long claimed something akin to a royal prerogative to meddle in the affairs of all nations and place its 750 U.S. military bases all around the world—more than any nation, empire or people in world history.’
These words by John are 100% on the money and this is the aspect I struggle with today after fighting so hard to elect 47; I worked for America First!
‘Since President Monroe announced in 1823 that the United States would not tolerate European meddling in the Western Hemisphere, most Americans seem to have unconsciously drifted into the habit of believing that only the U.S. may insist on maintaining a large sphere of influence around its sovereign territory.’
It is NOT only the US…and US must protect itself from other rogue nations that may threaten its borders, and other nations must protect itself from USA too. Do you not think? and this is what John is alluding to. And I stand with him! A hat tip is in order for John, showing the big stones to say what must be said! This is the buried story, and I wanted to showcase it…I give these hat-tips sparingly:
THE DEAL IS ALREADY DONE, THAT’S WHY PUTIN HAS RELEASED SOME PRISONERS- AND HAS COMPLETE FAITH IN THE WORD OF 47-- THAT SOB BIDEN AND NULAND WERE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATHS OF MILLIONS OF RUSSIANS AND UKRAINE PEOPLE BECAUSE THE DOCUMENTS WERE ALREADY IN INK READY TO BE SIGNED -I GUESS BIDEN NEEDED SOME MORE MONEY FOR THE FUCKING JUNKY SON AND FAMILY
No we haven't allowed much EU interference in the West but have damn sure allowed China and Russia to establish ties in Central and South America. I believe China is building a navy base S. America. Russia could easily arm Venezuela, Cuba, etc with hypersonic missiles that could hit America in 5 minutes, no way to stop them.