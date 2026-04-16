Huge praise POTUS Trump, now do same with Iran, for in the end, the USA should have never joined that bombing of Iran. You were misled by dry-drunkard sexual predator Swalwell Hegseth…and we caused serious global disruption and pain and deaths but I guess we now got to pick up the pieces and try to rebuild what is shattered! You lead Sir! Get it done, take an off-ramp…start the repair!

Again, hat tip is in order POTUS Trump, thank you:

‘A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will include the Lebanese-based militant group Hezbollah, US President Donald Trump has said, following his earlier announcement of the deal.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump announced an upcoming meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, adding that “they’re going to be having a ceasefire, and that will include Hezbollah.”

His remarks followed an earlier announcement on Truth Social that a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon had been agreed following talks in Washington. He said the truce would begin at 5 PM EST (22:00 GMT). The post, however, did not mention Hezbollah.’