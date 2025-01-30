Breaking PRELINARY CRJ 700? possible civilian commercial plane (usually holds 60-100) crashes in POTOMAC near Reagan DC airport; developing; regional AA airlines crashed with military
helicopter black hawk; massive ambulances, likely many deaths...could this be a deliberate hit by the helicopter? is this an accident? it may not be a simple accident; developing!
We know now it is an American Airlines commercial plane over Reagan and POTOMAC that hit or was hit by a military helicopter.
I was near in a crash twice out of Reagan last year...twice on the floor once nearly hit a plane taking off once landing...the pilot in one told us he had to stop how he did...so seems its a commercial plane crashing into a military helicopter
Reagan closed, likely 70 was on board...