BREAKING! Prince Andrew arrested & it is due to his activities with Jeffrey Epstein & it seems the Brits do that this demonic sadistic pedophile behavior seriously & the fallout has begun; Which other
big whig fat rat pedophile high-society rich entitle elite will fall? will people like Oprah fall? Bill Gates? Bill Clinton as a US President? Can an American POTUS go to jail over Epstein?
What will Pom Pom Pam Bambi now do? What will Kash money Patel do? Are they like RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya, Prasad, Oz etc. of the American health agencies like HHS, NIH, CDC, FDA etc., hied seeming to be doing work and good but really hired by The Outlaw Josie Wales Susie to DO NOTHING, actually obfuscate and deny and actually do more of what you think they are working to stop, namely Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA deadly vaccine? Will The Pom Pom buck the trend and actually get us some Epstein accountabilty and put some fat rats in jail? pedophilic dogs in jail?
ANDREW ARRESTED ON BIRTHDAY
MISCONDUCT IN PUBLIC OFFICE
EPSTEIN FALLOUT INTENSIFIES
King Charles says ‘law must take its course’ after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
A convoy including at least two royal Land Rovers linked to Andrew was photographed leaving the estate less than an hour later. His arrest was confirmed at 10.08am.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For the past ten days, detectives have been probing his conduct as a trade envoy for the UK after emails in the Epstein Files suggested he shared confidential information with his paedophile friend, including reports of his official visits and potential investment opportunities.
‘PROFOUNDLY SHOCKING’
Andrew arrested LIVE: Andy’s arrest is his worst nightmare – arrogant ex-duke now has to face reality, expert says
this is a new report I am reading to see if it has legs…
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
RESOLVX HEALTH
Also:
As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I had just recently commented about that. Here's what I wrote:
"I just read that UK's Prince Andrew has been arrested for his Epstein involvement. Seems like Fat Rats all around the world are facing Epstein consequences ***EXCEPT*** in the USA, where those pedophile Fat Rats are protected by the entire might and resources of the American body politic. Which makes sense because many of those pedophiles *are a part of* that body politic!"
Bondi has been doing Trump's bidding from the beginning, with Trump saying Epstein was all a Hoax. Of course Trump turned in Epstein, but he never should have used the word Hoax in the first place, even if he meant it was being used by Democrats to distract from Trump's accomplishments.
Trump showed poor judgement, so stop blaming Pam Bondi, who has been super loyal to Trump and is not going anywhere. She is highly qualified and Trump is lucky that she was confirmed by the Senate. There can be no replacement.
Stop with sowing division in the Trump cabinet, but when are you going to admit you were very wrong about Steve Bannon, who should be in prison as a traitor to Trump?