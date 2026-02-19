Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
I had just recently commented about that. Here's what I wrote:

"I just read that UK's Prince Andrew has been arrested for his Epstein involvement. Seems like Fat Rats all around the world are facing Epstein consequences ***EXCEPT*** in the USA, where those pedophile Fat Rats are protected by the entire might and resources of the American body politic. Which makes sense because many of those pedophiles *are a part of* that body politic!"

Gerald Williams
Bondi has been doing Trump's bidding from the beginning, with Trump saying Epstein was all a Hoax. Of course Trump turned in Epstein, but he never should have used the word Hoax in the first place, even if he meant it was being used by Democrats to distract from Trump's accomplishments.

Trump showed poor judgement, so stop blaming Pam Bondi, who has been super loyal to Trump and is not going anywhere. She is highly qualified and Trump is lucky that she was confirmed by the Senate. There can be no replacement.

Stop with sowing division in the Trump cabinet, but when are you going to admit you were very wrong about Steve Bannon, who should be in prison as a traitor to Trump?

