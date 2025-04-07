Spike detox compounds’ links here:

This study backs up a prior seminal piece of research on NATTOKINASE by Tanikawa et al. (see below and the important compound NATTOKINASE as an option in BUSTING up and dissolving Malone et al. mRNA vaccine induced spike protein (and viral (if this is/was real)

Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination - ScienceDirect

‘Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8% of vaccinated patients.

• SARS-CoV-2 spike protein persists in cerebral arteries up to 17 months post-vaccination.

• Spike protein was expressed in the intima of the cerebral arteries.

• In situ hybridization confirmed vaccine- and virus-derived spike protein mRNA.

• Findings highlight concerns about mRNA vaccine biodistribution and long-term safety.’

‘Conclusion

Although the possibility of spike protein expression due to asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection cannot be entirely excluded, this study demonstrated prolonged presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the cerebral arteries following mRNA vaccination. Additionally, some inflammatory cell infiltration was observed in spike-positive vessels. These findings raise significant concerns regarding the biodistribution of lipid nanoparticle-based vaccines and their long-term safety. Global replication studies are urgently required to validate these findings and ensure comprehensive safety evaluations of mRNA vaccines.’

Degradative Effect of Nattokinase on Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 - PubMed

‘The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), emerged as a pandemic and has inflicted enormous damage on the lives of the people and economy of many countries worldwide. However, therapeutic agents against SARS-CoV-2 remain unclear. SARS-CoV-2 has a spike protein (S protein), and cleavage of the S protein is essential for viral entry. Nattokinase is produced by Bacillus subtilis var. natto and is beneficial to human health. In this study, we examined the effect of nattokinase on the S protein of SARS-CoV-2. When cell lysates transfected with S protein were incubated with nattokinase, the S protein was degraded in a dose- and time-dependent manner. Immunofluorescence analysis showed that S protein on the cell surface was degraded when nattokinase was added to the culture medium. Thus, our findings suggest that nattokinase exhibits potential for the inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 infection via S protein degradation.’

The data on nattokinase has been very encouraging.

Research has to find and offer safe and effective evidence-informed ways to detoxify from spike protein and at this time formulations with Nattokinase are one option until the science fully matures and is definitive.

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of spike protein DETOX formulas with NATTOKINASE as well as triple formulas (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)