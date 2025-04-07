Breaking: Recent publication by Ota et al. underscored the deadliness of the Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel Moderna BioNTech et al. mRNA injection finding spike protein from mRNA vaccine 17 months after
shot in the brain! Found spike vaccine induced in ~50% of patients expressed in intima of cerebral arteries, ONLY 100% in females & no nucleocapsid protein (not viral infection); NATTOKINASE!
Spike detox compounds’ links here:
This study backs up a prior seminal piece of research on NATTOKINASE by Tanikawa et al. (see below and the important compound NATTOKINASE as an option in BUSTING up and dissolving Malone et al. mRNA vaccine induced spike protein (and viral (if this is/was real)
Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination - ScienceDirect
‘Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8% of vaccinated patients.
•
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein persists in cerebral arteries up to 17 months post-vaccination.
•
Spike protein was expressed in the intima of the cerebral arteries.
•
In situ hybridization confirmed vaccine- and virus-derived spike protein mRNA.
•
Findings highlight concerns about mRNA vaccine biodistribution and long-term safety.’
‘Conclusion
Although the possibility of spike protein expression due to asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection cannot be entirely excluded, this study demonstrated prolonged presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the cerebral arteries following mRNA vaccination. Additionally, some inflammatory cell infiltration was observed in spike-positive vessels. These findings raise significant concerns regarding the biodistribution of lipid nanoparticle-based vaccines and their long-term safety. Global replication studies are urgently required to validate these findings and ensure comprehensive safety evaluations of mRNA vaccines.’
Degradative Effect of Nattokinase on Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 - PubMed
‘The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), emerged as a pandemic and has inflicted enormous damage on the lives of the people and economy of many countries worldwide. However, therapeutic agents against SARS-CoV-2 remain unclear. SARS-CoV-2 has a spike protein (S protein), and cleavage of the S protein is essential for viral entry. Nattokinase is produced by Bacillus subtilis var. natto and is beneficial to human health. In this study, we examined the effect of nattokinase on the S protein of SARS-CoV-2. When cell lysates transfected with S protein were incubated with nattokinase, the S protein was degraded in a dose- and time-dependent manner. Immunofluorescence analysis showed that S protein on the cell surface was degraded when nattokinase was added to the culture medium. Thus, our findings suggest that nattokinase exhibits potential for the inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 infection via S protein degradation.’
The data on nattokinase has been very encouraging and TWC offers Ultimate Spike Detox (https://www.twc.health/products/ultimate-spike-detox?ref=Paul&utm_medium=affiliate) and the extra-strength supplement contains four times more nattokinase than TWC’s original Spike Support formula (https://www.twc.health/products/long-haul-formula?ref=Paul&utm_medium=affiliate) — and the most nattokinase per serving on the market.
Take a read and you consider if you want to use the Spike Support formulation to bust up mRNA vaccine induced spike protein that stable research shows persists long-term. There must be a full withdrawal of the mRNA vaccine from markets, but people want to rid themselves of the spike protein for we do not know the long-term implication while knowing short and medium term it is very disastrous, lethal. Research has to find and offer safe and effective evidence-informed ways to detoxify from spike protein and at this time the Spike Support from TWC with Nattokinase is one option until the science fully matures and is definitive.
___
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
So if you remember Malone said: the "vaccine" is entry point into transhumanism , well what is that? here is something a little close by X account Sir Escanor: TRump, Elon , RFK, all in for ZIO"S - and Bankers- Transhumanism Is the Religion, Technocracy—the Throne
Palantir, Technocracy & the Final Stage of Global Control
We’re not walking into a dystopia. We’re sprinting headfirst into it—singing, cheering, retweeting, and praying for the very system designed to enslave us.
They’ve sold us convenience and called it freedom.
And now we stand at the gates of a nightmare, built not for your liberation—but for your complete integration into the Beast System.
Let’s break this down.
What They’re Really Building
Forget the Golden Age fairytale.
This is automation, 6G, quantum control, social credit scores, biometrics, digital IDs, Neuralink, mRNA tech, AI surveillance, transaction data and crypto-control.
It’s bio-digital convergence, synthetic biology, and centralized governance enforced by algorithmic gods—with Palantir at the helm.
Palantir isn’t a data company. It’s the neural cortex of the Beast.
And Peter Thiel? The arch-technocrat. The Reptile. The real Architect behind this control matrix.
He didn’t just build companies, he built the modern-day Tolkienic technocracy:
• Palantir
• Valar Ventures
• Mithril Capital
• Arda Capital
• Lembas
• Rivendell LLC
This isn’t branding. This is revelation by symbolism.
“One Ring to Rule Them All” wasn’t fiction—it was blueprint.
Thiel, Musk, Ellison, Altman—Sauron’s disciples in suits. They didn’t “drain the swamp.” They digitized it.
Palantir: The Beast’s All-Seeing Eye
Palantir merges it all:
• Real-time location tracking
• Social media surveillance
• Bank transactions
• Medical data
• Military intelligence
• Predictive policing
• AI censorship algorithms
• Pre-crime targeting
It doesn’t watch you. It pre-watches you.
It predicts what you might do.
And it automates your punishment before you even know you’ve crossed the line. CRAZY.
It is not here to protect you. It is here to simulate you, sort you, and decide if you are a future problem for the system.
All in the name of “security.”
And if that wasn’t enough—Peter Thiel literally owns a company called Ambrosia that traffics in synthetic adrenochrome.
You read that right.
Neuralink, Smart Cities & the False Utopia
Now throw in:
• Neuralink mind-chips
• mRNA updates
• climate lockdowns
• geoengineering
• pharma-induced numbness
• sex bots
• AI girlfriends
• and dopamine fried TikTok zombies—
And what you get is a docile, digitized, sterilized human farm run by billionaires pretending to be messiahs.
Oh, and Bill Gates is blotting out the sun—why not?
But don’t worry. There’s an mRNA shot for that, too!
The Trojan Horse of “Downsizing Government”
Here’s where it gets sinister:
The MAGA/Q crowd cheering for “downsizing government” thinks they’re winning. They’re not.
They’re helping build the final form of the Deep State—one enforced not by bureaucrats but by biometric scanners, AI algorithms, smart contracts and data fusion centers.
They aren’t draining the swamp. They’re digitizing the swamp. Automating it.
Turning it into an autonomous technocracy.
Palantir isn’t dismantling government—it’s replacing it.
A privatized, unaccountable intelligence grid… built under Trump, endorsed by “anti-globalists,” and disguised as national security.
If you’re still clinging to the illusion that AI and tech overlords are here to help you—You are the product. The experiment. The sacrifice.
The Final Red Flag: They Can’t Render the Human Soul
AI-generated images consistently butcher one thing:
Hands and feet.
Misshapen. Deformed. No matter how advanced the model gets.
Now think about the ancient accounts of the Fallen. The nephilim. The watchers.
Described as misshapen. Twisted. Distorted. With non-human hands and feet.
What if AI isn’t “struggling with anatomy”?
What if it’s revealing something?
You’ll need eyes to see.