plausibility, potential biological gradient (dose response with boosters etc.) indicates all/most tenets of Bradford Hill are met as to causality when not using cause and effect research models. See below for list of Hill’s criteria for declaring causation or which strengthens the potential for a causal link. Note, a well conducted observational cohort study, proper statistical controls, procedural controls etc. can be more optimal than a poorly conducted small sample size RCT. Not because it is a RCT makes it purely gold standard for if the base sample size is small from which sequence generation resulted and the allocation/randomization to groups are small sized, then randomization could have broken down in terms of distributing confounding factors (unknown) near evenly across groups. We have found methodologically that sample size must approach 60 (at least 30 per group, trial arm) and above to allow for proper baseline balance of known and unknown distorting confounding variables. Above 30 n=30 per trial arm allows data to assume a normal population Gaussian bell-curve distribution (and above of course). Just some tips.

But note, a RCT is based on a highly selected study (inclusion criteria) and thus the population is highly selected and no matter how pure the methods are, the findings cannot be extrapolated or generalized to the general population. Only to the population under study. I did a lot of research work on the need for large, pragmatic, limited selection criteria research RCTs so that the findings could be extrapolated to the wider populations.

Abstract

‘Excess mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic is a serious global health issue. This remains a significant concern in Japan, with its rapidly aging population. In Japan, cancer is the leading cause of death. Therefore, this study aims to assess how the age-adjusted mortality rates (AMRs) for various types of cancer in Japan changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, from 2020 to 2023.

Official statistics from Japan were used to compare the observed annual and monthly AMRs from 2020 to 2023 with the rates predicted by data from 2010 to 2019, before the pandemic, using logistic regression analysis.

There was no significant excess mortality during the first year of the pandemic in 2020.

However, the AMRs for all cancers and some specific types of cancer, including ovarian cancer, leukemia, lip/oral/pharyngeal cancer, prostatic cancer, and pancreatic cancer, were observed to deviate from the predicted rates in the direction of excess with statistical significance from 2021 to 2023, when the large-scale mRNA-lipid nanoparticle vaccination was carried out in Japan.

For each of the four most common cancers (lung, colorectal, stomach, and liver), there was a decreasing trend in AMR from the pre-pandemic period onwards and no statistically significant deviation from the predicted rates was found during the pandemic. The causal relationship between excess cancer deaths and large-scale vaccination cannot be analyzed in this study, but the coincidence of timing might require further research. Possible explanations for this excess cancer mortality were discussed.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)