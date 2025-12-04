Earth paging RFK Jr. and Makary, check this finding out (see Dr. McKernan’s excellent stack and please support the great work, tireless of McKernan Nepetalactone Newsletter, Vaccine nucleic acid detected over 200 days out in blood and placenta):

Detection-of-Pfizer-BioNTech-Messenger-RNA-COVID-19-Vaccine-in-Human-Blood-Placenta-and-Semen.pdf

“Vaccine mRNA was detected in most samples from vaccinated individuals including their blood, placenta tissue, sperm and seminal fluid samples.

Notably, vaccine mRNA remained detectable in approximately half of the samples collected more than 200 days after vaccination, indicating prolonged persistence in the body.”

‘We also detected vaccine mRNA in the sperm of all three vaccinated donors who produced sperm.

Interestingly, this contrasts with the presence of the SARS-COV-2 itself. To date, only a fraction of publications dealing with the presence of SARS-COV-2 in semen found viral-specific sequences [11].

Most of the participants who had viral sequences detected in the semen in that study were in the acute phase of the disease [12]. These studies however, used RT-qPCR, a technique that we have shown to be much less sensitive than the nested PCR employed in this work. We detected vaccine mRNA in the blood, placenta and semen of some subjects over 200 days post-immunization. The use of nested PCR with 20 and 35 cycles in the first and second PCRs, respectively, combined with relatively large amount of RNA used for analysis, enabled detection of even very few vaccine molecules [15].’

So why are HHS, CDC, FDA, NIH etc. health officials tone deaf and silent on what Prasad stated? Do they want our children to die, more of them from the Malone et al. Pfizer mRNA vaccine? Does RFK Jr. want our children to die from the mRNA vaccine? Why has he not acted post Prasad’s statement that at least 10 kids died due to the mRNA vaccine…does he even know what to do? What other evidence does he, RFK Jr., need? Does The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales have his balls in such a tight grip, that he is rendered helpful, and is lost for words? Or are these DC clowns so full of wine and cheese that they cannot even find their offices and thus do not know what to do? Do you find I have no respect for them? Then you are right! I have zero respect for these 5 misfits Oz, RFK Jr., Bhattacharya, Makary and ding-a-ling Prasad…5 people who have deceived us and are now playing politics…I had prior. It is now gone!

This substack by Anandamide is staggering for it builds on work people like Naiomi Wolf, James Thorp, McCullough, myself, Oskoui, Risch et al. have been saying for years now! That there is placental transfer and breach of mRNA that is deleterious to the mother and baby in utero…that the vaccine and content et al. do not stay at deltoid injection site and does not readily dissolve…this is why I go after the con man Malone for this little man stayed silent knowing that there was reverse transcription of mRNA, that it would not readily dissolve, that it could not stay at injection site etc. how do I know that? well he told us that by the very nature of his work on mRNA and liposomes lipids etc. This miscreant was doing research on how to transport mRNA as a payload and the types of lipid-based molecular carriers needed. He knew the very fact it is being placed in a transport carrying case so to speak, meant the intent was to take it far and wide inside the body, systemically. Yet the beast was silent as he took donor money and shilled for you to take the vaccine…and when deaths were too much the little one ran inside the Freedom movement and befriended good people at EPOCH and DEL etc. who fell for the fraud con man crap. Up to today, the con Malone cannot find that data he told us about…maybe we should ask RFK Jr., maybe he gave him…ha ha ha ha…

RFK Jr. is playing a game on us, putting Malone in ACIP…what a joke! what a betrayal.

‘This study examines the persistence of synthetic mRNA from the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty in the blood, placenta, sperm, and seminal fluid of both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Samples were collected from 34 participants, including 22 pregnant women, four male patients from a fertility clinic (providing eight samples), and eight additional individuals.

RNA was extracted and analyzed using nested PCR, and the resulting amplicons were confirmed by Sanger sequencing.

Vaccine mRNA was detected in most samples from vaccinated individuals including their blood, placenta tissue, sperm and seminal fluid samples.

Notably, vaccine mRNA remained detectable in approximately half of the samples collected more than 200 days after vaccination, indicating prolonged persistence in the body.

These findings expand the limited data available on the biodistribution of the Comirnaty vaccine and its potential implications for pregnancy and fertility’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.