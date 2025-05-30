BREAKING: RFK Jr: “We are probably going to have to stop publishing in the journals Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, and JAMA and the other journals because they are all corrupt.' This is one
of the best statements made in a long time as forcefully as it was by a health official, praise for Bobby Jr. here! Is there light at the end of the tunnel? RFK Jr. seems to be settling down?
But he hasn’t stopped the mRNA. Bird flu jab has fast track status
Oh no, it doesn't calm down because it was never "excited". It was originally designed as a pressure relief valve in the boiler before you will be cooked.