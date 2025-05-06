proposition that transgender people do not exist," the lawyers for the challengers wrote.

The blanket ban, expanding on a similar policy Trump proposed in his first term, has been blocked nationwide by lower courts. The justices granted an emergency request from the Trump administration to lift a nationwide injunction blocking the policy while litigation continues. Thus, litigation can proceed but at this time SCOTUS rules with Trump.

‘The decision is a loss for the seven individual transgender service members, led by lead plaintiff Emily Shilling, a Navy commander, who had sued to block it.

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a devastating blow to transgender service members who have demonstrated their capabilities and commitment to our nation’s defense," Lambda Legal and Human Rights Campaign Foundation, two groups representing the plaintiffs, said in a joint statement.

The policy "has nothing to do with military readiness and everything to do with prejudice," the groups added.

In a separate case, a judge in Washington, D.C., also blocked the policy nationwide, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit put that ruling on hold temporarily while it heard arguments on whether to block it more permanently. The court has yet to rule.

The policy, announced in February, is much more comprehensive ban than a similar proposal implemented during the first Trump term. It "generally disqualifies from military service individuals who have gender dysphoria or have undergone medical interventions for gender dysphoria," Solicitor General D. John Sauer said in court papers.’

In asking the Supreme Court to intervene, Sauer said that judges are required to show 'substantial deference" to the Defense Department's judgment on military issues.

‘In implementing the policy, the government relied on a Pentagon report from the first Trump term that said people with gender dysphoria are a threat to "military effectiveness and lethality."

The challengers argued in court that the ban violates the Constitution's 14th Amendment, which requires that laws apply equally to everybody, as well as other constitutional provisions.

Transgender service members have shown in recent years that they can serve just as well as anyone else, their lawyers said in court papers. Then-President Joe Biden had rolled back Trump's earlier restrictions.

"An unprecedented degree of animus towards transgender people animates and permeates the ban: it is based on the shocking proposition that transgender people do not exist," the lawyers wrote.

A federal judge in Washington state blocked the policy March 27, saying “it is not an especially close question.” The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to put the ruling on hold, prompting the Trump administration to turn to the Supreme Court.’