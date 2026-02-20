PRESIDENT HUMILIATED

entering the United States from across the world was not permitted under a 1977 law called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The ruling was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, who was joined by three liberal justices and two fellow conservatives, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, in the majority.

“The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration and scope,” Roberts wrote. But the Trump administration “points to no statute” in which Congress has previously said that the language in IEEPA could apply to tariffs, he added.

Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda

The decision does not affect all of Trump’s tariffs but invalidates those implemented using an emergency law.

‘The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda.

The 6-3 decision centers on tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, including the sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs he levied on nearly every other country.

It’s the first major piece of Trump’s broad agenda to come squarely before the nation’s highest court, which he helped shape with the appointments of three conservative jurists in his first term. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.’

